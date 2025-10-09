Previous
The Chickens on the Car! by rickster549
The Chickens on the Car!

Noticed the chickens down on the ground when I drove in, but by time I got out of the car and got the camera ready (sunset lens), they had flew up on the hood of the car. It almost looked like they were scratching for food. I think the one on the right may have been seeing it's reflection in the windshield and was pecking at it. Guess someone has dropped more chickens down at the park. Just don't understand why they bring them down here and just dump them. Hopefully someone will get them and take them home.
Rick

