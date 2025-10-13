Previous
Bald Eagle Enjoying It's Morning Catch! by rickster549
Bald Eagle Enjoying It's Morning Catch!

And the Blue Heron was just standing there staring over at the Eagle, probably in hopes that it might drop the fish off of the pier and then it could go down and try to collect.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
*lynn ace
nice catch and cool composition
October 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely light too.
October 15th, 2025  
