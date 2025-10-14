Sign up
Photo 3698
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!
Another one from the archives. Just couldn't seem to get out to day for any shots.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th August 2025 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture
October 14th, 2025
