Previous
Photo 3700
Juvenile Bald Eagle!
Saw this guy floating up in the sky this morning so got a whole lot of shots. It was nice enough to almost fly right over me.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
3
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10910
photos
158
followers
55
following
1013% complete
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
3454
3698
3699
3753
3455
3754
3700
3456
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th October 2025 10:20am
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice shot
October 16th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Good one!
October 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great capture!
October 16th, 2025
