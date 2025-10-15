Previous
Juvenile Bald Eagle! by rickster549
Juvenile Bald Eagle!

Saw this guy floating up in the sky this morning so got a whole lot of shots. It was nice enough to almost fly right over me.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Nice shot
October 16th, 2025  
gloria jones
Good one!
Good one!
October 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great capture!
October 16th, 2025  
