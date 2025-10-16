Sign up
Photo 3701
Milkyway Attempt From Last Night!
With the clear skies last night, thought it would be a good night to try for the Milky Way. One of these days, I'll drive to a place with less light pollution. Best on black if you have the time.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4
1
Additional Pictures
NIKON D850
15th October 2025 8:00pm
Public
misc-rick365
Babs
ace
Well done considering the light
October 17th, 2025
