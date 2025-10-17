Previous
Got a Little Bit of Color on One of the Leaves. by rickster549
Photo 3702

Got a Little Bit of Color on One of the Leaves.

Not a whole lot of fall color so far, but this one leaf was turning very nicely.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1014% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact