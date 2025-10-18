Previous
Hey, You Got Something for Me! by rickster549
Photo 3703

Hey, You Got Something for Me!

It sort of looked like it just stopped and was wondering if I was going to hand it something. Or maybe it was just the scratch effort that it was doing with that back leg.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1014% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Cute!
October 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact