The Squirrel Found a Nice Snack! by rickster549
The Squirrel Found a Nice Snack!

Seems like it would be a nice snack, since it's a mushroom Just hope it's not one of the hallucinogenic or poison mushrooms. Or he might just fall right out of the tree.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Rick

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
she looks happy with her find, I bet she knows the right ones to eat lol
October 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
Cute photo! Great find and timing!
October 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Cute capture
October 21st, 2025  
