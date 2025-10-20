Sign up
Previous
Photo 3705
The Squirrel Found a Nice Snack!
Seems like it would be a nice snack, since it's a mushroom Just hope it's not one of the hallucinogenic or poison mushrooms. Or he might just fall right out of the tree.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th October 2025 12:56pm
Tags
squirrels-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
she looks happy with her find, I bet she knows the right ones to eat lol
October 21st, 2025
Barb
ace
Cute photo! Great find and timing!
October 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Cute capture
October 21st, 2025
