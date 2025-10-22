Sign up
Photo 3707
Photo 3707
Female Pileated Woodpecker
Found this lady woodpecker busy at work poking holes in the old dead tree. Not sure if she was finding any bugs or not, but the bark was surely flying.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
0
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10931
photos
158
followers
55
following
1015% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd October 2025 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
