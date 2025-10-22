Previous
Female Pileated Woodpecker by rickster549
Photo 3707

Female Pileated Woodpecker

Found this lady woodpecker busy at work poking holes in the old dead tree. Not sure if she was finding any bugs or not, but the bark was surely flying.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1015% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact