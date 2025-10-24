Sign up
Previous
Photo 3709
A Different Angle of My Lady Friend from the Other Day!
Another view of the female Pileated Woodpecker, from the other day.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd October 2025 11:29am
Tags
birds-rick365
*lynn
ace
beautiful photo, love the background and bokeh
October 25th, 2025
