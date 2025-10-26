Previous
Fuzzy Wuzzy! by rickster549
Photo 3711

Fuzzy Wuzzy!

Didn't realize that the bees were quite this fuzzy, but had the macro lens on and it showed up pretty well.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1016% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact