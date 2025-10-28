Sign up
Previous
Photo 3713
Mr Squirrel Eating His Acorn!
This guy found the acorn on the ground and then ran up the tree to one of the first limbs and started enjoying. Just love the way they curl that tail over their back.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
0
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th October 2025 11:26am
Tags
squirrels-rick365
