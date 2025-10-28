Previous
Mr Squirrel Eating His Acorn! by rickster549
Photo 3713

Mr Squirrel Eating His Acorn!

This guy found the acorn on the ground and then ran up the tree to one of the first limbs and started enjoying. Just love the way they curl that tail over their back.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Rick

