The Turtle Enjoying the Sunshine! by rickster549
The Turtle Enjoying the Sunshine!

Found this guy out there on the log enjoying the sun. Just love the way they raise those back feet up there in the air.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
amyK ace
Cute shot
October 31st, 2025  
