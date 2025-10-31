Sign up
Previous
Photo 3716
Finally Found One of the Owls This Afternoon!
Just happened to see this guy land out there in the trees as I was walking the trail and fighting the mosquitos. Just couldn't get any closer or get a clearer shot. But at least I saw one today. It's been a while.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
November 1st, 2025
