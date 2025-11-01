Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3717
Bald Eagles Discussing Their Next Move!
And that was to fly away. Fortunately I got a few shots of them, but then away they went.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10961
photos
157
followers
55
following
1018% complete
View this month »
3710
3711
3712
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
Latest from all albums
3715
3471
3770
3716
3472
3771
3717
3473
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st November 2025 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Excellent twofer :).
November 2nd, 2025
*lynn
ace
How cool with their heads turned toward each other! I was going to say they were looking at each other, but they might not be!
November 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close