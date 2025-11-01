Previous
Bald Eagles Discussing Their Next Move! by rickster549
Photo 3717

Bald Eagles Discussing Their Next Move!

And that was to fly away. Fortunately I got a few shots of them, but then away they went.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Excellent twofer :).
November 2nd, 2025  
*lynn ace
How cool with their heads turned toward each other! I was going to say they were looking at each other, but they might not be!
November 2nd, 2025  
