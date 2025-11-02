Todays Shot of the Alligator After It Had Been Caught!

Not sure that it was the same one that I saw the other day, but someone had called the gator wrangler and he came out today. Sounded like it wasn't too much of a chore to actually catch the gator. And while he had it on display, he was letting anybody that was around, hold the critter. Just wish I would have had my cell phone so I could have gotten a shot with me holding it. Not sure if this is the one that I saw the other day, as this one, just doesn't seem to be quite as big. When the wrangler was about to leave, he first laid this one over in the bed of the truck. He had a large container back there also, in which he then climbed up in the truck and tossed the gator into that container. As he did that, I heard a loud hiss and then realized that he already had another one in there. He had been to another subdivision and caught that one. Couldn't get far enough away to get any shots of the gators in the container. I will be looking, because I think that the one I first saw was bigger than this one.