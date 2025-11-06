Previous
Common Buckeye Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 3722

Common Buckeye Butterfly!

Was walking down the pier this morning and this guy flew by me and landed on the pier, so I got plenty of shots, and it was still sitting there.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
