Photo 3722
Common Buckeye Butterfly!
Was walking down the pier this morning and this guy flew by me and landed on the pier, so I got plenty of shots, and it was still sitting there.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10976
photos
157
followers
55
following
1019% complete
Tags
butterflys-rick365
