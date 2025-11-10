Previous
The Ibis Poking for a Snack! by rickster549
The Ibis Poking for a Snack!

Just not sure what they are constantly poking for, but it keeps them busy. Don't think I've ever seen what they bring up from the ground.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Rick

