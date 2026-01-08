Sign up
Photo 3728
The Camellia's are Starting to Bloom!
Finally found one of the camellia bushes with some blooms on it. This one was opened up really nice.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
flowers-rick365
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beauty.
January 9th, 2026
