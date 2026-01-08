Previous
The Camellia's are Starting to Bloom! by rickster549
The Camellia's are Starting to Bloom!

Finally found one of the camellia bushes with some blooms on it. This one was opened up really nice.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Rick

@rickster549
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beauty.
January 9th, 2026  
