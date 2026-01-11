Previous
The White Ibis, Poking the Grounds! by rickster549
Photo 3731

Guess they are looking for food, but still not sure exactly how that long bill works by just poking it down into the ground.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Rick

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great close up and detail.
January 12th, 2026  
