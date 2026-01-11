Sign up
Previous
Photo 3731
The White Ibis, Poking the Grounds!
Guess they are looking for food, but still not sure exactly how that long bill works by just poking it down into the ground.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th January 2026 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Great close up and detail.
January 12th, 2026
