The Lady Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
The Lady Pileated Woodpecker!

Saw a couple of the Pileateds flying around this morning. This female did land somewhat close, where I could get a few shots,before she flew off to another tree.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
His red head feathers really stand out.
January 13th, 2026  
