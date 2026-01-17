Previous
The Egret Was Doing It's Yoga Pose! by rickster549
Photo 3736

The Egret Was Doing It's Yoga Pose!

Not sure if it's an official pose or not, but the egret was sure down with it.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Awesome capture with that superior reflection!
January 18th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great, clear reflection
January 18th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and reflection.
January 18th, 2026  
