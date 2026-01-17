Sign up
Photo 3736
The Egret Was Doing It's Yoga Pose!
Not sure if it's an official pose or not, but the egret was sure down with it.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
3
3
Rick
@rickster549
birds-rick365
Barb
ace
Awesome capture with that superior reflection!
January 18th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great, clear reflection
January 18th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and reflection.
January 18th, 2026
