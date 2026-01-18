Previous
It Looked like a Small Horse! by rickster549
It Looked like a Small Horse!

Everyone that was seeing this Great Dane was commenting that it looked like a horse out there. This one did seem to be much bigger than the ones that we normally see around here.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Rick

Babs ace
He is huge
January 19th, 2026  
