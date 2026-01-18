Sign up
Photo 3737
It Looked like a Small Horse!
Everyone that was seeing this Great Dane was commenting that it looked like a horse out there. This one did seem to be much bigger than the ones that we normally see around here.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Tags
misc-rick365
Babs
ace
He is huge
January 19th, 2026
