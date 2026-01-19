Sign up
Photo 3738
Finally Found One of these Guys!
Thought the Hooded Mergansers should be around, but haven't seen any until today. Guess I just wasn't looking in the right spot.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th January 2026 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Such beautiful ducks, I wish we had them here. Howcome the water has such a golden colour Rick? I thought it was the sunset, but I see it is lunchtime.
January 20th, 2026
