Previous
Finally Found One of these Guys! by rickster549
Photo 3738

Finally Found One of these Guys!

Thought the Hooded Mergansers should be around, but haven't seen any until today. Guess I just wasn't looking in the right spot.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1024% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such beautiful ducks, I wish we had them here. Howcome the water has such a golden colour Rick? I thought it was the sunset, but I see it is lunchtime.
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact