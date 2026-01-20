Previous
The Egret Waiting for the Mergansers to Chase Some Food Near By!
Photo 3739

The Egret Waiting for the Mergansers to Chase Some Food Near By!

This was the Egret that was waiting in the background as the Mergansers were constantly diving and chasing minnows over towards the Egret. Lot of action going on in that small section of the pond.
20th January 2026

Rick

@rickster549
