Photo 3740
Blue Heron Enjoying the Sun!
A very cold day, so figured this heron was just waiting up there, enjoying the heat from the sun. There were several others in the same area doing the same thing.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
11034
photos
156
followers
55
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th January 2026 12:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beauty.
January 22nd, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
January 22nd, 2026
