Blue Heron Enjoying the Sun! by rickster549
Blue Heron Enjoying the Sun!

A very cold day, so figured this heron was just waiting up there, enjoying the heat from the sun. There were several others in the same area doing the same thing.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beauty.
January 22nd, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful
January 22nd, 2026  
