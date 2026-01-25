Previous
The Egret Walking Around the Grounds! by rickster549
Photo 3744

The Egret Walking Around the Grounds!

While shooting the pelicans, turned around and saw this guy, so had to get a few shots of it. Then back to trying to get the pelican shots. It was crazy the way they were diving and then taking off.. Just hope I got some decent shots of that action.
Rick

