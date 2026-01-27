Sign up
Previous
Photo 3746
Commorants and Pelicans!
Seems to be a special resting place for a lot of the birds, especially the cormorants and the pelicans. Guess it's a good thing that they can all get along. And on the upper rail, the seagulls and pelicans are resting. They will come later.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Babs
ace
What a gathering.
January 28th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such a crowd!
January 28th, 2026
