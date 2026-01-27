Previous
Commorants and Pelicans! by rickster549
Photo 3746

Commorants and Pelicans!

Seems to be a special resting place for a lot of the birds, especially the cormorants and the pelicans. Guess it's a good thing that they can all get along. And on the upper rail, the seagulls and pelicans are resting. They will come later.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1026% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a gathering.
January 28th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a crowd!
January 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact