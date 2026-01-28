Previous
Egret Also Wading Around in the Grass! by rickster549
Photo 3747

Egret Also Wading Around in the Grass!

This guy was also out there wading around in the grass looking for snacks. Again, didn't see it getting anything either. So guess the birds were going hungry on this day.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1026% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact