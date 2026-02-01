Sign up
Previous
Photo 3751
The Squirrel Hiding Behind the Fence!
Saw this guy hiding behind the fence, so had to grab the camera and get a few shots before it ran off. They were quite busy out there today in the cold. Another shot from inside.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st February 2026 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely light and colours.
February 2nd, 2026
