Previous
The Squirrel Hiding Behind the Fence! by rickster549
Photo 3751

The Squirrel Hiding Behind the Fence!

Saw this guy hiding behind the fence, so had to grab the camera and get a few shots before it ran off. They were quite busy out there today in the cold. Another shot from inside.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1027% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely light and colours.
February 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact