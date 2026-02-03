Sign up
Photo 3753
The Osprey With It's Catch!
Just barely saw this one, as I was walking away from the river, where the Osprey's usually end up. If you look down at it's claw, you'll notice it's catch hanging down. It wasn't eating it, so maybe it was going to share it with it's mate.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
11073
photos
155
followers
55
following
1028% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd February 2026 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Excellent shot
February 4th, 2026
