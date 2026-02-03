Previous
The Osprey With It's Catch! by rickster549
Photo 3753

The Osprey With It's Catch!

Just barely saw this one, as I was walking away from the river, where the Osprey's usually end up. If you look down at it's claw, you'll notice it's catch hanging down. It wasn't eating it, so maybe it was going to share it with it's mate.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1028% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent shot
February 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact