Previous
Photo 3755
Squirrel With It's Snack!
Saw this guy jump up on the limb and there was another squirrel close by, so this one was watching real close so that it didn't have to give up it's prize.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th February 2026 12:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Diana
ace
How cute, what a lovely close up.
February 6th, 2026
