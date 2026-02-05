Previous
Squirrel With It's Snack! by rickster549
Squirrel With It's Snack!

Saw this guy jump up on the limb and there was another squirrel close by, so this one was watching real close so that it didn't have to give up it's prize.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
How cute, what a lovely close up.
February 6th, 2026  
