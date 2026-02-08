Sign up
Photo 3758
Little Blue Heron Searching for a Snack!
Guess that's all they do, for the most part. At least this one was standing pretty still while it was stalking it's prey. Didn't get the poke, so not sure if it got anything or not.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
11088
photos
155
followers
55
following
1029% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
7th February 2026 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Babs
ace
Hope he managed to catch his lunch
February 9th, 2026
