Little Blue Heron Searching for a Snack! by rickster549
Little Blue Heron Searching for a Snack!

Guess that's all they do, for the most part. At least this one was standing pretty still while it was stalking it's prey. Didn't get the poke, so not sure if it got anything or not.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Babs ace
Hope he managed to catch his lunch
February 9th, 2026  
