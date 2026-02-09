Sign up
Photo 3759
The Egret Taking a Break!
Got this Egret out there just taking it easy. Guess it had gulped enough fish down to satisfy it's appetite.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Good one.
February 10th, 2026
