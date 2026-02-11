Previous
The Squirrel Having a Snack on the Post! by rickster549
It's actually up on the trash can support. Pretty sure that it didn't get anything out of the can, as the lid is really heavy, so guess it found something on the ground and then ran up the post to enjoy it before the rain started.
11th February 2026

Rick

