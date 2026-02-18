Previous
Anhinga Taking a Break! by rickster549
Photo 3768

Anhinga Taking a Break!

Guess it had it's fill for the morning and was taking a break. It sit there for the longest time, so just figured it had had enough for the time being.
18th February 2026 18th Feb 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Interesting tonal range.
February 19th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
February 19th, 2026  
