Photo 3768
Anhinga Taking a Break!
Guess it had it's fill for the morning and was taking a break. It sit there for the longest time, so just figured it had had enough for the time being.
18th February 2026
18th Feb 26
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
Interesting tonal range.
February 19th, 2026
gloria jones
Neat capture
February 19th, 2026
