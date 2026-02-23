Previous
Egret Avoiding Foot Traffic! by rickster549
This guy was over off of the sidewalk looking for lizards, but then someone came walking down the sidewalk so the Egret had to move away from the hedges. After the person passed, the Egret went back over and started looking for the snacks again.
Rick

@rickster549
