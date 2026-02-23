Sign up
Photo 3773
Egret Avoiding Foot Traffic!
This guy was over off of the sidewalk looking for lizards, but then someone came walking down the sidewalk so the Egret had to move away from the hedges. After the person passed, the Egret went back over and started looking for the snacks again.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd February 2026 11:52am
Tags
birds-rick365
