Previous
Photo 3774
Downy Woodpecker!
Saw this guy up there poking away and a lot of the times, it would almost disappear as it would go into that hole that it was making. So not sure if this is going to be a nest, or if it was just looking for bugs in the wood.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd February 2026 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
