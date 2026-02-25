Sign up
Previous
Photo 3775
Anhinga Drying Out and Taking a Break!
They seem to like this bush, as I've seen them up there many times, but they are just not in the best of positions.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
