Previous
Photo 3777
Blue-Headed Vireo!
At least that's what the Merlin app identified it as from my picutre.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
11145
photos
155
followers
55
following
1034% complete
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3775
3531
3834
3776
3532
3835
3777
3533
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th February 2026 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Super focus, feather details
February 28th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous
February 28th, 2026
