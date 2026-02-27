Previous
Blue-Headed Vireo! by rickster549
Blue-Headed Vireo!

At least that's what the Merlin app identified it as from my picutre.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Super focus, feather details
February 28th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous
February 28th, 2026  
