One of the Osprey's on the Nest Tree! by rickster549
One of the Osprey's on the Nest Tree!

Actually, there were two Osprey's up in this tree. It was the same tree that I found last season, but never saw any babies, so hopefully, these two will have better luck this year.
28th February 2026

Rick

