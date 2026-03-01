Previous
Red Bellied Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 3779

Red Bellied Woodpecker!

Saw this one flitting around the trees and finally stopped long enough to get a shot. Not sure what it's called a red-bellied woodpecker, as there is not a bit of red on the belly area. Oh well, I'll just have to go with it. :-)
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture.
March 2nd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
brilliant capture
March 2nd, 2026  
