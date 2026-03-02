Previous
Blue Heron Searching for a Snack! by rickster549
Photo 3780

Blue Heron Searching for a Snack!

This guy was just wading around there in the grass, looking for something to eat. Just hope one of those gators is not hiding down in the water and surprises the heron.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Rick

gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture with super details
March 3rd, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and pose.
March 3rd, 2026  
