Previous
Photo 3781
Bald Eagle Guarding the Nest!
Not sure which one this is, but it was sitting out there on the limb looking around. And in the nest, I saw a little head pop up, so there is at least one baby in there. Will be keeping any eye on this one to see how many they had this season.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so crisp and clear
March 4th, 2026
