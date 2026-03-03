Previous
Bald Eagle Guarding the Nest! by rickster549
Photo 3781

Bald Eagle Guarding the Nest!

Not sure which one this is, but it was sitting out there on the limb looking around. And in the nest, I saw a little head pop up, so there is at least one baby in there. Will be keeping any eye on this one to see how many they had this season.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so crisp and clear
March 4th, 2026  
