Osprey Filling the Nest! by rickster549
Photo 3782

Osprey Filling the Nest!

Saw this Osprey bring in several sticks/branches, so it was busy restoring the nest. Notice those claws on this one.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Babs ace
Getting ready for the next family of offspring
March 5th, 2026  
