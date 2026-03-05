Previous
Ruffled Feathers on the Bald Eagle! by rickster549
Ruffled Feathers on the Bald Eagle!

My thoughts on this was that this was the mom and she had just gotten out of the nest with the young one and the feathers hadn't settled down yet.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Good one!
March 6th, 2026  
