Mr Cardinal Giving Me the Look! by rickster549
Photo 3784

Saw this one through the bushes, but was able to get a clear shot of it. It did appear that it was looking at me very seriously. Guess he wanted a release for the photo. :-)
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Rick

gloria jones ace
Wow...great close up
March 7th, 2026  
