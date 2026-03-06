Sign up
Photo 3784
Mr Cardinal Giving Me the Look!
Saw this one through the bushes, but was able to get a clear shot of it. It did appear that it was looking at me very seriously. Guess he wanted a release for the photo. :-)
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Wow...great close up
March 7th, 2026
