Blue Heron Taking a Break! by rickster549
Blue Heron Taking a Break!

Guess this one had a full stomach, as it seemed like it was trying to take a nap.
Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Great feather details
March 8th, 2026  
amyK ace
Nice crisp capture
March 8th, 2026  
