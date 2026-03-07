Sign up
Previous
Photo 3785
Blue Heron Taking a Break!
Guess this one had a full stomach, as it seemed like it was trying to take a nap.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd March 2026 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Great feather details
March 8th, 2026
amyK
ace
Nice crisp capture
March 8th, 2026
