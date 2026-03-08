Previous
The Birds Flying Over in Formation! by rickster549
The Birds Flying Over in Formation!

Well, maybe not perfectly in formation, but it was pretty interesting in their formation that they had. Not sure what kind of birds these are, but suspect some kind of duck.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Cool formation...great shot
March 9th, 2026  
