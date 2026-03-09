Previous
Red-Bellied Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 3787

Red-Bellied Woodpecker!

Just caught a glimpse of this one as it landed on the tree, but it did hang around for a bit. Just had to be patient to try to get a non-movement shot. :-)
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Rick

@rickster549
